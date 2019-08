Taylor Swift has released a new music video for "Lover," off of the album of the same name. "Lover," the album, drops tomorrow, August 23.

Swift is an international superstar and one of the best-selling solo artists of all time. She will star in the upcoming "Cats" movie, an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. Check out Broadwayworld's up-to-date coverage on the movie here.

Watch the new music video below!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You