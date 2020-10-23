VIDEO: Watch Sydney Sprague's 'steve' Music Video

Watch the official music video below!

Sydney Sprague has released her new song and music video for "steve" out today. The 28-year-old, who recently signed to Rude Records, carries the same fire, creativity, and wit of her 90's pop idols, combined with her familiar-yet-surprising hooks and hard-hitting, topical lyrics.

Watch the official music video below!

"The true story of Steve is me getting fed up with my whole life and starting over," explains Sydney on the song. "I was stuck in a dead-end job, surrounded by toxic friends and a failing relationship, living in an apartment I hated. I wrote this song at my breaking point, when I was finally like, enough, and I cut all of the bad out of my life."

Fans can also check out the song and acoustic video for "i refuse to die", which was released last week. While the song was written before the nightmare that is 2020, Sydney could feel the negative energy looming and this song was written as a manifestation. The previous year felt too good to be true and the suspicion and paranoia at the onslaught of something terrible coming was bound to happen. "This song is a desperate wish for good luck," explains Sydney. "but looking around at the world it feels like it didn't work."

Sydney Sprague makes music for the end of the world. With everything seemingly imploding in on itself, there's one thing we can all try to be - authentic - and it's the one word that best describes Sydney's songwriting.

Her album 'maybe i will see you at the end of the world' will be out February 26, 2021.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You