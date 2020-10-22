VIDEO: Watch Rico Nasty's Video For 'Don't Like Me'

DMV’s own Rico Nasty is gearing up for the release of her debut album.

DMV's own Rico Nasty is gearing up for the release of her debut album, Nightmare Vacation with a string of fiery new releases. Following last week's "IPHONE (Remix) [Feat. DJ Ookay]," today the punk rock princess has unveiled the project's next official single, "Don't Like Me (Feat. Don Toliver & Gucci Mane)." The massive collaboration is a first for Rico Nasty, introducing a new sound accentuated by her eclectic bars and both rappers' unique musical abilities. Produced by BuddahBless (Pop Smoke, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Saweetie, etc.), check out "Don't Like Me (Feat. Don Toliver & Gucci Mane)."

As mentioned, last week Rico unveiled an EDM-style remix for "IPHONE," produced by California's own Ookay, known for his groundbreaking EDM and trap sets. The original release for "IPHONE," which marked the first single from Rico Nasty's massively anticipated debut album, arrived with a futuristic visual, featuring 3D elements; watch HERE. Rico's second single from the album "Own It", is a high energy anthem created only for the trendy and brave. The official video for "Own It," released last month, is a creative and whimsical showcase of Rico as a musician, trendsetter, and style icon; check it out HERE.

"Rico Nasty has been known to push the boundaries of both genre and fashion," wrote Harper's BAZAAR, "so it's only fitting that her music videos reflect her eclectic tastes." She's a star in her own right, gaining widespread media attention since her 2018 major label debut. "With a swelling fanbase and constant stream of radical musical breakthroughs, (Rico Nasty) is brimming with mega pop-star promise," declared Pitchfork. "She's punky, femme, cool-headed, and audacious with the growing ability to integrate her multi-facets into her work." Her debut album, NIGHTMARE VACATION, is a testament to her growth and the trials and tribulations that come with stardom, taking its audience on an emotional rollercoaster through her artistry. Stay tuned for the release of her album, slated for release later this fall.

