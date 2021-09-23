VIDEO: Watch Radiohead's New Music Video for 'If You Say The Word'

Radiohead have today revealed the brand-new video for their recently released single "If You Say The Word". The video is directed by Norwegian director Kasper Häggström (Kelly Lee Owens).

"If You Say The Word" is taken from Radiohead's upcoming "KID A MNESIA" reissue package, set for release on November 5.

"KID A MNESIA" collects Radiohead's fourth and fifth albums, alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc, titled Kid Amnesiae. Exclusive to this release, Kid Amnesiae is made up of unearthed material from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions, as well as a previously unreleased recording of Follow Me Around.

Radiohead and Epic Games recently announced a KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION via Sony's PlayStation Showcase.

Watch the new music video here: