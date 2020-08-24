VIDEO: Watch Payton Moormeier's 'Habits' Music Video

The video is already nearing one million views.

Singer/songwriter, guitarist, and viral creator Payton Moormeier just dropped the official music video for "Habits" that is already nearing one million views in almost 24 hours. On "Habits," a hummable riff cuts through handclaps, keys, and a skittering bounce as he delivers a hypnotic hook, "I can't seem to fall asleep, cuz thoughts of you and me always seem to haunt my dreams, it was better you and me."

Watch the video below!

The single is the follow up to Payton's debut single "Love Letter" which racked up millions of streams and views within days of its release. PRESS HERE to watch. After a relationship ended abruptly leaving Payton with no closure, he was inspired to express the feelings she left him with on the track and he tells his story through airy guitar, hip-hop beat craft, and lyrical vulnerability, turning up with a signature style of his own. Music has helped the Georgia-born and North Carolina-raised singer gain the confidence to express his innermost thoughts through self-penned originals.

After discovering Metallica at seven-years-old, his mom bought him a guitar, and Payton taught himself how to play by consuming countless hours of lessons on YouTube. He later widened his musical palette by listening to Post Malone, blackbear, and more. Payton began posting covers on social media when he was only 12, generating nearly 1 million views from a cover of Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself." In between honing his chops and regularly creating online content, he posted a TikTok of Halsey's "Without Me" that caught fire in 2018. Exploding on the platform, Payton has since attracted over 12 million fans on Tik Tok, 538 million "likes" and billions of views and impressions. As his profile rose, Payton focused on crafting his original solo debut. With more music to come, Payton hopes listeners and fans who watched him grow are inspired to chase their dreams too. With more music to come, payton is just getting started.

