VIDEO: Watch Miley Cyrus Cover 'Maybe' by Janis Joplin

The cover was performed at the Austin City Limits Festival.

Oct. 15, 2021  
Miley Cyrus has released her cover of "Maybe" by Janis Joplin!

The video, posted to Cyrus' YouTube page, was recorded at the recent Austin City Limits music festival. Cyrus headlined the festival for both weekends, performing old hits, covers, and singles from her recent #1 rock album, Plastic Hearts.

The singles from Plastic Hearts featured "Prisoner" ft. Dua Lipa, which was accompanied by a shamelessly campy rock video featuring the dynamic duo, and directed by Alana Oherlihy and Miley, plus Miley's summer 2020 hit, "Midnight Sky."

Watch the performance here:

Stream Plastic Hearts here:


