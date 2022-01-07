VIDEO: Watch Don Diablo & Watt's 'Face To Face'

Don Diablo kicks off 2022 in style with the release of 'Face To Face' ft. Watts - out now on HEXAGON.

For his first single of the year Don veers away from the club, opting for an uplifting, soulful tune. Showcasing the softer, more melodic side to his productions, 'Face To Face' is further proof of the consummate producer's limitless ability to seamlessly transition between genres, whilst still capturing his signature sound.

Don Diablo: "I wanted to kick off 2022 with a soulful tune to kill the winter blues. When I heard Watts' track "Feel" with Khalid last year I immediately put him at the top of my vocalist wishlist so I am very happy things came together so quickly. Also very excited to have another co-write in the bag with the supremely talented Elderbook with whom I collaborated on my single "Bad" ft. Zak Abel. Due to the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown situation in my country I decided to produce and direct an up close and personal music video myself, showcasing a day in my life walking and biking through the empty streets of my hometown Amsterdam. It also features a little cameo of my latest art piece that is currently exhibited at the Moco Museum, connecting my work as a musician with my work as a (digital) art creator."

With 2021 undoubtedly one of his most momentous years of his illustrious career to date, what some could only dream to achieve in a lifetime is a year in the life of Don Diablo. Don's contribution to the electronic music, art and design communities over the last year has been nothing short of phenomenal. First entering the NFT space back in March last year, Don has been disrupting the scene ever since with his astounding digital/physical hybrids.

In just under a year, the Dutch visionary has earned his place as one of the highest-averaging artists in the community, sold his first piece at his debut Art Basel, and has collaborated with pioneering global platforms and auction houses such as SuperRare and Sotheby's, not to mention exhibiting pieces at PACE Gallery and MOCO Museum. In addition to his musical and digital art endeavours, the talented Dutchman also saw ambitious new projects alongside Star Wars, Disney and the United Nationscome to fruition. Looking ahead to 2022, the future house maestro will be returning to the dancefloor, with three headline shows in the US next February, as well as a number of other shows in the pipeline.

Watch the new music video here: