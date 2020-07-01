VIDEO: Watch D. Smith's Performance At NYC Pride

Fans of transgender producer/artist D. Smith were both delighted and reminded of her undeniable talent when she dropped the video for her track , " That's Why I Love You"

Producing everything from the critically acclaimed Grammy-Nominated track "Shoot Me Down" on Lil Wayne's Carter 3 project to writing and producing Billy Porter's recent #1 Billboard Club track, "LoveYourself." N*E*R*D smith has a production and writing pedigree that has provided some of the world's top performers and artists with hits.

These days, like most creative folks, Smith is keeping herself busy with virtual writing camps and sessions, and also recently reached back into another area of her creativity with her own creative lockdown sessions now also including photography, and visuals in addition to her ongoing furious pace of daily writing.

Said Smith "You can't keep creativity down, I'm certain this strange time we are in will yield some great material and new insight and inform me in my own work, and I'm sure it will with most artists."

Heavily influenced by the masters Michael Jackson, Prince, Tina Turner, Grace Jones, Queen, Madonna and David Bowie, Smith is excited to unleash the video for her song "That's Why I Love You"

Smith who wrote produced and performed the song was equally involved with video for "That's Why I Love You" The song itself gives us a luscious soulful throwback, moment amazing vocals and a video that serves up a raw performance with glimpses of an artist in charge and in her element.

On the video, Smith said: "I have been getting a lot of fans hitting me up on my socials and asking me when I would put something new out, so here we are. I am working on a lot of new music right now for other artists and a lot of my own material for my forthcoming project is still in process and will be out later in the year, but I thought I'd give my fans some joy with this video and reconnect everyone with my artist performance side. I had a blast working on the video with Johnny Panga who directed it."

You can't keep a good artist down and you can't watch or listen to this song just once.

