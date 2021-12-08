Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Camila Cabello Perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” aired Monday night on NBC.

Dec. 8, 2021  

Camila Cabello appeared on Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City special on NBC to perform her rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas".

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" presents a mix of comedy, music and, of course, the spirit of Christmas, all from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Bublé's Christmas album.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the performance here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


