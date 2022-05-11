VIDEO: Wade Sapp Releases New Music Video for 'Keep On Truckin''

Wade Sapp released a new music video to accompany his latest single, "Keep On Truckin'" today. Shot entirely by Wade on the road and pieced together by Curtis Wayne Millard, this video is a glimpse into the world of a touring musician.

The video highlights the constant sleepless nights, boring drives and even a bout of food sickness, all while having a hell of a lot of fun. From Nashville, Tenn. to the southern tip of Mexico, "Keep On Truckin'" is a traveling song that fans of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again" and The Allman Brothers' "Ramblin' Man" will appreciate.

"'Keep On Truckin'" is a song all about traveling and pushing through the obstacles that you encounter on the road. I knew I couldn't afford to bring a film crew on tour so I borrowed a GoPro camera and got real, raw footage of life as a touring musician. The opening scene has me waking up in a motel in the middle of an actual battle with food poisoning. Hop in the van with me as we go from Nashville, TN to Costa Maya, Mexico and everywhere in between!" says Sapp.

Wade Sapp is making authentic country music for a new generation. While steeped in tradition, Sapp blends influences from rock, folk and soul into his songwriting. At the age of 8, moving from the small south Florida town of Okeechobee to suburban Marietta, GA was a big change.

But it was then Wade was exposed to more styles of music and eventually taught himself how to play guitar. As he got older, he started a band and began playing bars and clubs around Atlanta, eventually expanding to the southeast. After 7 years of paying his dues in the region, he decided it was time to take the next step in his career and make the move to Nashville.

Since relocating in 2016, Wade has established himself as one of country music's most exciting promising stars. Over the past few years, he has played all over the U.S. opening for Colter Wall as well as perfecting his show on headliner dates. Now at long last, Wade is gearing up to release his debut album Radio Check in 2022!

Watch the new music video here: