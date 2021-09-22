VIDEO: Travis McCoy Releases 'Loved Me Back to Life' Music Video

Travie McCoy has released the new song and music video for "Loved Me Back To Life".

Fans will notice some familiar faces as the video features cameos from Zach Holmes (Zackass), GaTa (from FXX's Dave), Toby Morse (H2O, Hazen Street), Wes Period, and Chad Tepper.

"It's a song about finding your twin flame after years of failed relationship," says Travie about "Loved Me Back To Life". "You start to grow more and more cold and detached when you begin to think you may die alone. I'm a true believer that there is someone out there for EVERYONE but it took a very long time and lots of broken hearts to come to that realization. This song is for my second half."

Growing up as a bi-racial kid in Geneva, NY, he grew up loving hardcore and punk rock, along with hip hop and R&B, and instead of choosing one lane, he created a genre-bending sound that changed what modern alternative and pop looked like.

He formed Gym Class Heroes, a group that found a community in the alternative/punk space, but shot into the mainstream with hits like the 3x Platinum "Cupid's Chokehold" and "Stereo Hearts." But as a solo artist, he hit new heights, and jump-started the careers of a number of up and coming artists, with songs like the 4x Platinum, "Billionaire ft. Bruno Mars."

With his signing to the powerhouse independent label, Hopeless Records, Travie McCoy is ready to be in control of his life and career, however vulnerable and scary that may feel. Having come out on the other side, Travie wants to share his story with the world.

Watch the video here: