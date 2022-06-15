VIDEO: Todrick Hall Unveils Retro Pop 'Sorry Barbie' Music Video

Following the release of his vibrant 80s-inspired album "Algorhythm" earlier this month, Todrick Hall has unveiled the music video for 'Sorry Barbie'.

The sassy summer bop comes to life in Todrick's reimagination of a Barbie World where he is the central character who runs off with dreamboat Ken. Fans of Todrick's whimsical visuals, like 'Raining Fellas' and 'Boys In The Ocean', will not be disappointed with his signature LGBTQ+ spin on nostalgic pop culture references.

Powerhouse entertainer Todrick Hall is kicking off Pride Month with the release of his vibrant new album "Algorhythm", out now via frtyfve/AWAL. The 80s-inspired new record features the singles 'Breath', 'Dance Forever', 'Pre-Madonna', plus the uplifting anthem 'Gay Excellence' He recently completed the first leg of his high-energy Femuline Tour, which spanned North America, Europe and the UK. You can watch the show, recorded live from the London Palladium, exclusively on Todrick's YouTube channel..

Todrick Hall's unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texan town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on American Idol to international attention through RuPaul's Drag Race to commanding a huge global following on social media. And that's before you even factor in his Broadway runs in Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, or his role as dance captain on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Oti Mabuse.

Todrick's global viral hit 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' (which has racked up over 48 million YouTube views) was picked up by Samsung and revamped into a slick commercial bop 'Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack' for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone. The enduring dance anthem was also featured on the Just Dance 2022 game.

Watch the new music video here: