VIDEO: The Spider Accomplice Release 'Clinging to Your Skin' Music Video

Los Angeles rock duo, THE SPIDER ACCOMPLICE, released their new single "Clinging to Your Skin" via DI Records. The single was written by VK Lynne & Arno Nurmisto, mixed by Colin McGeoch at Matte Black Audio and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering.

The official music video was filmed/edited by Henry Dhuy and Arno Nurmisto.

"Clinging to Your Skin signals Arno and I returning to our symphonic metal roots... at least for awhile. Our new EP is going to be a cinematic adventure all the way through! We will be playing a 'homecoming' show (I'm originally from Philadelphia) at The Fire on December 30th!" says VK Lynne.

This Los Angeles- based duo has racked up 12 LA Music Critics' Awards over the last 5 years, making them LAMC's most-awarded band in history. With their unique sound and striking visual presence, they have become a name to know in modern rock.

A band that loves to travel, they have toured the Midwest with black metal band White Empress, and the southwest with symphonic band, Insatia. In 2018, they played the LIFA Festival in CDMX and were astounded by the love they received from the Latin American audience.

Watch the music video here: