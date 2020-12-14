VIDEO: The Neighbourhood Release Video for 'Stargazing'

Writer and director Ramez Silyan is back with his second video for LA's The Neighbourhood, directing the incredible, star studded new video for "Stargazing", the new single off the deluxe edition of their album Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. The video features cameos from Blake Griffin, Lana Del Rey, Mac DeMarco, Jaden Smith, Benny Blanco, Devon Carlson and Alexa Demie, a fitting crew to send off the bands most significant album in recent memory.

Watch the video below!

The visual is a sequel to Silyan's last collaboration with the group (their video "Pretty Boy" ), where they established the Chrome character, a lost entertainer familiar to anyone who's visited the Hollywood boardwalk, but also a relatable metaphor for any desperate artist. In the hands of Silyan, the potent imagery strikes a chord, communicating the struggle of a massively succesful band whose career has been overshadowed by one monumental hit, perservering through it all to make their best work to date.

In his own words -

"'Stargazing' is the culmination of my personal relationship with Chip Chrome & the Monotones aka The Neighbourhood. This video builds off of our previous effort "Pretty Boy," aesthetically mirroring the bands reality within a fantasy and thematically taking the ideas set forth to a logical end. Jesse turned himself into a shiny object hoping to catch strangers eyes on the streets of Hollywood, ultimately flailing and feeling like a lost loser. If "Pretty Boy" is the sad question... 'Stargazing' is meant to be the hopeful response. It's Jesse and the band on a 'tour,' going door to door attempting to connect, give feeling, the same way Gibby did for him in the previous video, overcoming self doubt. It's about the persistence it takes to make your dream a reality, committing to the vision regardless of others definition of success.".

Ramez Silyan is a first generation Syrian-American born and raised in Los Angeles. After receiving his bachelors from UC Berkeley, he's written and directed short films, documentaries, and music videos that have screened in competition around the world. His latest work is Everybody's Everything, a documentary on the life of Lil Peep that debuted at SXSW 2019.

