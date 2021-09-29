VIDEO: The Lumineers Share New Music Video for 'Brightside'

The Lumineers share the first video for the title track of their upcoming album "BRIGHTSIDE" which is set to arrive Friday, January 14, 2022.

Preorder the album here.

The poignant video, directed by noted documentarian filmmaker Kyle Thrash, explores love and relationships through real people of different ages, ethnicity, and orientations. The band appears in the video, performing at a dance in an American Legion Hall.

"The 'BRIGHTSIDE' music video is like a documentary of the American love story,' says the band's Wesley Schultz, "It features all real people - none of the people that appear in it are actors."

Released last Monday, the song "BRIGHTSIDE" is quickly making an impact with well over two million streams and is the #1 most added song on the Alternative radio this past week.

The album "BRIGHTSIDE" was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY.

"BRIGHTSIDE" marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far. The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Watch the music video here: