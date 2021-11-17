VIDEO: The Kid LAROI Shares 'Still Choose You' Music Video

After three chapters that include his first No.1 and R.I.A.A certified platinum project, as well as two Billboard top 10 hits "Stay" - which has spent 6 of its 17 weeks on the chart at No.1 - and "Without You", The Kid LAROI is closing the F**K LOVE chapter.

In honor of the end of the era, LAROI has shared the music video for fan favourite "Still Chose You" featuring/starring Mustard. The video was directed by Araad.

Born and raised in Sydney, LAROI originally released songs on Soundcloud to express himself. With his ear for infectious trap beats and melodic, gracefully auto-tuned hooks, he quickly gained him the attention of the industry and acclaim from rap's most exciting voices. Millions of streams and collaborations with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, and Marshmello and more are just the beginning for LAROI, with his rise to fame showing no signs of slowing down.

At only seventeen years old, The Kid LAROI made waves with his first major label mixtape F*ck Love debuting in the Billboard 200 Top 10. Managed by Grade A, home of Juice Wrld and other notable artists - The Kid LAROI continues to show incredible promise as he leads the artists to watch conversation. After receiving many notable co-signs from his peers, LAROI is on his way to becoming a household name.

Watch the new music video here: