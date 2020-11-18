VIDEO: The Deep West Release Impactful New Music Video for Their Latest Single 'Dominoes'

Today, Adam and Joey Chavez of The Deep West have released a new music video for their latest track "Dominoes." With a video that so well encapsulates the message of the song, The Deep West takes the viewer on a journey of compassion and acceptance in a divided world - a message that is profoundly urgent and timely.

Watch the "Dominoes" music video now below!

Listen to "Dominoes" out now on all streaming platforms here: https://sym.ffm.to/nvr0v5b

The video premiered this morning in Buzzbands.LA. A longtime supporter of Adam and Joey's musical endeavors, Kevin Bronson says, "'Dominoes,' [the single] along with the video produced and directed by the brothers, makes a beeline straight for the heartstrings, grabs hold and won't let go. It's especially resonant in a time when so many pandemic-inflicted hardships have sent families spiraling into poverty."

"The concept of a mother and two boys living in poverty was based on our childhood," say Adam and Joey. "We were on food stamps and a handful of times our mom had to ask for grocery money. The trailer was a means for highlighting the homeless crisis in LA, and for putting our hero in the crosshairs of knee-jerk, superficial judgement."

Adam and Joey continue: "It was really special having the boys on the project because they're Adam's nephews and up and coming actors."

The music video for "Dominoes" is entirely self-directed and produced by Adam and Joey Chavez. Mike Dye is the assistant director and Michael Gauthier is the director of photography with music video credits for Machine Gun Kelly and Flora Cash. The video was edited by Tyler Winther (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Ender's Game, Kenzie).

In this Bill Withers inspired track Adam and Joey "...wanted to write a song that spoke truth to power--hopefully without camp or pretense... to create a song that starts to tear down expectations between people, in hopes that it creates a chain reaction that contributes to the betterment of the world."

The music video for "Dominoes" follows the single which came out Friday, November 13th and is available on all streaming services here. The Deep West's debut single and video "Giving Up" premiered via Forbes on October 30. Read, listen and watch here. "Giving Up" is currently featured on Vevo's "Incoming Alternative" Playlist here. The guys recently sat down for an interview on the Whiskey and Rye podcast and were featured on Buzzbands.LA's weekly radio show on The Independent 88.5 FM along with Local Natives, Warbly Jets, Big Black Delta and many more.

Fans can sign up for email updates from The Deep West by visiting www.TheDeepWest.com.

