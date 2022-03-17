VIDEO: The Cactus Blossoms Share New Video for 'Everybody' Featuring Jenny Lewis

Today, acclaimed americana duo The Cactus Blossoms have released a new video for the song "Everybody," featuring Jenny Lewis. The song is featured on their recently released album One Day, currently available to stream and download.

The video is currently streaming via Rolling Stone who writes, "The song plays out like a conversation, nodding to Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" in the opening line - "Here we go again/Asking where I've been" - and then ultimately recognizing the other person's agency and best intentions in the three-part harmonies of the chorus."

The Cactus Blossoms will also be kicking off the next leg of their U.S. tour on March 19th starting in Red Wing, MN. Full tour dates are below.

Jack Torrey, who launched the band with his brother, Page Burkum, writes, "When I wrote the song it was originally from one person's perspective, but one morning when I was drinking coffee it hit me as a conversation between two people and really came alive for me. I heard Jenny singing it in my head and couldn't hear it any other way, so I hopped on the phone and called her to see if she'd be interested in singing on it. I'm so glad she was into the idea."

Page remarks that "We had the chance to open a little run of shows with Jenny a few years ago and to hear her amazing voice and watch her cast her spell over her audience night after night was truly inspiring. She's a heavy hitter in every way possible so it's a dream come true to hear her voice on one of our songs."

The Cactus Blossoms announced the new record along with the release of lead single "Hey Baby," which was acclaimed by Guitar World, The Boot, The Bluegrass Situation, as well as The Minneapolis Star-Tribune and more, and maintaining high placement in the AMA's Top 200 Singles Chart. Their next single "Everybody" (featuring Jenny Lewis) was featured on Stereogum, Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and others. They recently also released a video for their latest single "Is It Over."

While The Cactus Blossoms have drawn frequent comparisons to other musical siblings like the Everlys and Louvins over the years, One Day often suggests a more soulful, '70s-inspired palette, hinting at times to Bobby Charles or JJ Cale with its playful Wurlitzer, breezy guitars, and lean, muscular percussion. The band's classic country and old-school pop roots are still there, of course, but the growth and evolution underlying One Day is obvious, not only in the duo's writing, but in their core philosophy, as well.

Lockdown hit the brothers hard. Quarantine put a sudden halt to their plans to record a new studio record, and as Minneapolis began to erupt in social and political unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, music began to seem like the least of the duo's concerns.

"It felt like the whole world was falling apart," says Burkum. "We had to put things on hold just so we could try to wrap our heads around everything that was happening in Minneapolis and beyond."

As 2020 stretched on, Torrey and Burkum slowly began to regain their footing, and when it felt safe enough to get together in person, they started kicking ideas back and forth, inviting each other into their respective writing processes earlier than ever before. When it came time to record, the brothers called on longtime collaborator/engineer Alex Hall, who brought his mobile rig up from Chicago so they could cut the album quick and dirty in Burkum's basement. They kept their circle tight for the sessions, working with their core touring band-which included both their older brother and their cousin-to capture the songs with a feel as close to the live show as possible.

"From the start, we knew we wanted to keep the instrumentation minimal and consistent across the whole album and embrace the dryness that came with recording in Page's basement," says Torrey. "We wanted it to sound raw."

The Cactus Blossoms built a devoted local following in the years leading up to their first national release, 2016's You're Dreaming, which was produced by friend and tourmate JD McPherson. Dates with Kacey Musgraves, Jenny Lewis, and Lucius followed, as did rave reviews from NPR, who extolled "the brothers' extraordinary singing," and the New York Times, who praised their "tightly woven harmonies."

The band was further catapulted into the spotlight the following year, when David Lynch tapped them to perform in the highly-anticipated return of Twin Peaks, and continued to build on their success with their 2019 follow-up LP, Easy Way, which featured co-writes with Dan Auerbach and led Rolling Stone to laud the duo's "rock-solid, freak of genetics harmonies."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

03/19/22 - Red Wing, MN @ Tower View Barn

03/23/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo +

03/24/22 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark +

03/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern +

03/26/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe +

03/29/22 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar +

03/30/22 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

03/31/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live +

04/02/22 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle +

04/03/22 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

04/06/22 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar +

04/07/22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/08/22 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/29/22 - Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

05/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/04/22 - McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

06/08/22 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon ▲

06/09/22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy ▲

06/10/22 - Dallas, TX @ Sons Of Hermann Hall ▲

06/11/22 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ▲

06/12/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ▲

06/15/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ▲

06/16/22 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabes ▲

06/17/22 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk ▲

06/18/22 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ▲

* w/ The Still Tide

∞ w/ Kacy & Clayton

+ w/ Alexa Rose

▲ w/ Esther Rose