VIDEO: Tayla Parx Unveils Music Video for 'Residue'

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording artist Tayla Parx has released the official music video for new single "Residue."

"Residue" is available now via Tayla Made/Atlantic at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. "Residue" precedes Parx's eagerly-anticipated new album, COPING MECHANISMS, due to arrive at long last on November 20th.

"'It's about one of those moments when you try to get somebody off your brain or heart," Parx says of "Residue." "You're confessing, 'I'm trying to get rid of you," which is another one of my unhealthy coping mechanisms. In certain cases, you're being avoidant and acting like it was never there versus finding solutions to the problem head-on."

"Residue" was first heralded this spring by the acclaimed first single, "Dance Alone," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by Insider as one of "the 18 best LGBQ love songs of all time," the disco-infused track proved a sensation upon arrival, earning over 1.2 million Spotify streams (including placement on Michelle Obama's #BlackGirlMagic playlist) amidst widespread critical applause from the likes of Variety, which declared, "'Dance Alone' has perhaps the defining chorus of 2020." "Dance Alone" is joined by a joyously energetic official video, filmed at Parx's home in Los Angeles and streaming now via YouTube HERE. Most recently, Parx released A Blue State, a powerful cover compilation mini project reflecting her mood and political nuance. Parx pays homage to Kirk Franklin's"I Smile," Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Lauryn Hill's "Everything isEverything." A Blue State is available now via Tayla Made/Atlantic at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

