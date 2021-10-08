VIDEO: Tank and The Bangas Release 'Big' Music Video featuring Big Freedia

"Big," the latest song to be revealed by "Best New Artist" Grammy-nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas featuring Big Freedia, premieres today alongside an accompanying video.

"This song boasts big energy from two talented New Orleans artists," notes drummer Joshua Johnson. "Tank effortlessly twists and turns lyrics at will during the verses only to open the stage for Big Freedia to join her on the hook. Anytime Tank and The Bangas and Big Freedia get together it's a banga but this time it's a BIG one!"

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas unanimously won NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" contest with "Quick," a riotous single they released in 2017.

The band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, in 2019 on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. In 2020, the band released their latest EP Friend Goals, featuring numerous musical contributions from CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton. Throughout their career, the group has performed "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY."

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (frontwoman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

Watch the new music video here: