VIDEO: Squad Harmonix And InToneNation Covers Cynthia Erivo's 'Stand Up'

Rising youth a cappella group Squad Harmonix has released a new cover single and music video for the song "Stand Up" originally sung by Cynthia Erivo from the film Harriet. This cover is a tribute to being strong allies to the Black community and aims to give a message of empowerment during a time of intense divisiveness and civil unrest.

Custom arranged by Matt Gagnon and mixed and edited by Parker Wright, teachers at Squad Harmonix's training academy, "Stand Up" is a collaboration between Squad Harmonix and InToneNation, a Georgia based a cappella group led by Trey Giddens from New Manchester High School composed of current students and alumni. The music video is an emotional testament and tribute to Black lives lost to police brutality and racism, whose names are also honored in the video. Their message of justice and equality is conveyed in a simple video that calls for people to keep pushing for these ideals past the trending hashtags.

Squad Harmonix is an LA-based all kids a cappella performance group as well as a training academy for young, up and coming artists. Squad Harmonix consists of 10 principal members and led by singer-songwriter Laura Saggers, who also acts as the director, manager, and vocal coach. Squad Harmonix has accumulated nearly 200,000 views on YouTube and their original song was featured as the opening jingle in John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube show. They have also acclaimed recognition from Eugene Levy for their cover of the Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek's remix of "The Best" by Tina Turner and Noah Reid.

