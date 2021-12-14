VIDEO: Spreadface Share New Holiday Single 'Nicky (Holiday Song)'

As is tradition for the dream-pop outfit, today Memphis / Los Angeles band Spaceface present a snappy hit in time for our Season's Greetings with the festive single + video, "Nicky (Holiday Song)."

Premiered via Under the Radar, in this catchy, wall-of-sound-esque essay, Penny Pitchlynn (LABRYS, BRONCHO) leads the way with a delicate vocal performance gently sliding atop fluffy snow-like arrangements reminiscent of The Shirelles, The Ronettes, or The Shangri-Las. The song is from the point of view of someone who is in love with St. Nicky in his younger, bad boy days. Is this the year that "Nicky" makes the naughty list?

This merry track follows the band's run of intoxicating singles that dip into the world of Anemoia, the band's upcoming album out January 28 via Mothland, including "Rain Passing Through (ft. Mikaela Davis)," "Long Time (ft. LABRYS)," "Happens All The Time," "Earth In Awe," and "Piña Collider," with the latter featuring samples and choir vocals from actual CERN scientists. They've also just announced a North American tour playing alongside Reptaliens, with dates available below.

Hailing from Memphis, TN and Los Angeles, CA, Spaceface have been active since 2012 and include past and current members of The Flaming Lips and Pierced. Always eavesdropping on the Universe whispering its chaotic will, the groovy bunch harnesses the transcendent pulse of the spacetime continuum into catchy songs that whirl and twirl, bend and stretch, attract and propel.

Their unique alloy of dream-pop, funk rock and post-disco, charged by the Sun, ultimately shines way past our collective bedtime, akin to a glow-in-the-dark Slime Science Lab kit. Their upcoming album, Anemoia, is the result of several months spent at Blackwatch Studios in 2019, where the band worked with producer Jarod Evans (Sufjan Stevens, BRONCHO) to craft a 12 song collection that is both a contemplative psychedelic pop odyssey, and a hopeful broadcast from the heart into outer space.

Tour Dates

Feb. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

Feb. 18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Feb. 20 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Ballroom

Feb. 22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Feb. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

Feb. 24 - Bellingham, WA @ Boundary Bay Taproom

Feb. 26 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Feb. 27 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Watch the new music video here: