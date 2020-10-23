VIDEO: Spencer Barnett Releases 'Slow It Down'

Barnett shares, "My new single 'Slow It Down' is about my experience trying to navigate being 18 and alone in LA.'

Rising star Spencer Barnett delivers a knockout performance on his latest indie-pop anthem "Slow It Down" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. The infectious single follows the release of "48 Hours in Paris," "eta" and "Welcome to My Mind," which will all be included on Spencer's just announced six-track Welcome To My Mind EP due out on Friday, November 20th. Pre-order HERE.



Watch below the captivating music video for "Slow It Down" directed by Bellamy Brewster for the single co-written by Barnett alongside frequent collaborators The 23rd (Grace Carter, Becky Hill, Claudia Valentina), Jackson Lee Morgan (Sabrina Carpenter, FLETCHER, Keith Urban), and Jon Hoskins (Khalid, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailee Steinfeld). The track is co-produced by Hoskins and The 23rd.

Spencer's Welcome To My Mind EP marks the final chapter of his ambitious three-part EP trilogy series, following I'm Fine ("Waste My Time") and debut Reckless ("17") that subsequently garnered critical acclaim and landed him across Spotify and Apple Music's most coveted playlists.

Barnett shares, "My new single 'Slow It Down' is about my experience trying to navigate being 18 and alone in LA. I think this video perfectly encapsulates that feeling. I spent 3 weeks with the director, Bellamy Brewster, obsessing over every detail to ensure that this piece wrapped up all the underlying themes of my new EP 'Welcome To My Mind' and at the same time looked beautiful."

