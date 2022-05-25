VIDEO: Sophie Powers Shares Music Video for 'Break up on the Weekend'

Hot on the heels of her recent debut EP Red In Revenge, 17 year old hyper-punk pop artist Sophie Powers has shared the official music video for new single "Break Up On The Weekend."

Since her debut early last year, Sophie has been a hands on artist, co-directing and styling each one of her music videos, and "Break Up On The Weekend" was no exception. "Filming the video was super fun since I designed the outfits for it and got to help style all the cast members. Most of the cast members were high schoolers who were actually my friends," Sophie shares. "I like designing all my own music video outfits, but it's even more fun styling other people. Everyone was super open to my stylistic ideas and Parker Harwood helped a lot with the styling for this one. Everyone was great and this was definitely one of the most fun music videos I've shot."

"Break Up On The Weekend" is originally found on Sophie's new debut EP Red In Revenge. The seven song collection includes stellar collaborations including "1 Thing" with Kellin Quinn, which continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health; rock anthem "Greed," featuring fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE; and "Clearview" which features tour mate NOAHFINNCE. Her recent single "U Love It" featuring rapper $atori Zoom laminated her unique hyper-punk genre. In addition to fan favourite "Life Goes On!!," Sophie has released two brand new tracks, "See Me!!" and focus single "Break Up On The Weekend."

"The song's title summarizes my experience during the ending of a boring relationship," Sophie shares about her new single. "In the song I explain how they were a good person, but just never wanted to do anything other than the two of us. I'm a very outgoing person and even though they say "opposites attract", being in a relationship with someone more introverted than I was, was super hard. It's a very real thing feeling stuck, and gathering the courage to move on from something/ someone that is dragging you down. Break Up On The Weekend has a deep story behind its simple title and relatability, and for that reason I'm proud of myself for writing it."

Fans can stream Red In Revenge now here.

At just 17 years old, Sophie Powers is a bold voice beyond her years. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself. One minute she's confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock front woman, and the next she's vulnerable and raw, channeling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad. Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today's hip-hop and pop, Powers is the sound of the future.

With over 2.5 million streams since her debut "Loney Army" in 2021, Sophie has found her music on popular editorial playlists such as SALT, the cover of New Punk Tracks, Punks Not Dead, It's a Bop, Rock Favorites, Punk Unleashed, and many others. Her recent collaboration with Kellin Quinn on "1 Thing" continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health, while her recent track "Life Goes On!!" reminds her peers the importance of moving on from heartbreak.

Sophie has alos recently teamed up with fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE on single "Greed," a rock anthem focused on the destructive results that come from one of the most deadly sins of all. Most recently, Sophie has collabed with online sensation NOAHFINNCE on the fast-paced "Clearview". Quickly making a name for herself, Sophie has received praise from the likes of The FADER, American Songwriter, Alternative Press, The Noise, Exclaim and CelebMix for her unfiltered and uncompromising voice.

Watch the new music video here:

US Tour Dates

May 27 - Dallas, TX - So What?! Music Festival*

May 28 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock

May 29 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

May 31 - Nashville, TN - The End

June 2 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

June 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June 4 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

June 6 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

June 7 - Boston, MA - Sonia

June 8 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

June 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

June 11 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

June 12 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room

June 14 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen

June 15 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room

June 17 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

June 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

June 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge



* Festival Appearance