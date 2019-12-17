VIDEO: Snapchat Releases Official Trailer for TEKASHI69 VS THE WORLD

Snapchat has released the first official trailer for their new original docuseries, Tekashi69 VS The World, premiering this Saturday, December 21 on the Discover page (to the right of the camera).

Watch below!

The trailer provides a preview to the up-to-the-minute docuseries, which traces the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, from his earliest days growing up in Brooklyn, through his chart-topping career and star-studded collaborations, to his trouble with the FBI and eventual incarceration. The series features exclusive interviews with his close friends and collaborators.

VS The World is Snap's first franchise. Each season will explore the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip-hop, sports, and entertainment culture, with exclusive footage, commentary, and a totally original perspective. This inaugural season on Tekashi69 is produced by Complex.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You