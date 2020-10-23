VIDEO: Slow Weather Drop Video 'Great White Male'

In a time where everyone is looking back at the sounds that defined the blog-age.

In a time where everyone is looking back at the sounds that defined the blog-age the UK indiepop outfit Slow Weather find this perfect blend of Grandaddy, Gomez, and Badly Drawn Boy and let loose one of the most twisted little earworm potential pop-hits of October titled "Great White Male" off their upcoming EP 'Clean Living' on the Last Night From Glasgow. The video debuted late yesterday at the Jammerzine.

Watch it below!

Slow Weather is the new project from renowned producer and Catholic Action front man Chris McCrory and LNFG's Annie Booth.

Annie and Chris first met when Annie was providing feature vocals on a Wojtek the Bear track. A big fan of his recording style, Annie then went into the studio with Chris to work on her Spectral EP. The process was extremely fun and organic, leading to talk of writing together for a new project.

After they penned their first song together in four hours, the two knew they'd stumbled across something exciting. The Clean Living EP, due for release later in 2020, was recorded mainly at Hermitage Works Studios in London, with the finishing touches added at Chris's home.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You