VIDEO: Single Girl, Married Girl & Mary Lattimore Release 'Scared to Move' Music Video

L.A.-based pop/folk/Americana outfit Single, Girl, Married Girl writes simultaneously beautiful and devastating songs with poetic, perceptive lyrics that astutely capture what it means to be human. Steeped in a folk songwriting tradition that harkens back to Pete Seeger and Joan Baez mixed with modern songwriting elements in the style of Jenny Lewis and Brandi Carlile, the band fearlessly tackles issues ranging from loss and drug addiction to insecurity and depression.

Since its release in November 2021, the album, Three Generations of Leaving, which chronicles the trials and traumas of three generations of women from the same family, has been praised by fans and critics alike, including No Depression, American Songwriter, The Bluegrass Situation, and more.

Jon Pareles of The New York Times highlighted "Scared To Move," which features harpist Mary Lattimore, in The Playlist, stating, "With patient arpeggios and soothing bass notes, [Lattimore] builds a grandly meditative edifice behind Chelsey Coy, the songwriter and singer at the core of Single Girl, Married Girl... Coy's multitracked harmonies promise, 'In a strange new half-light, I will be your guide' as Lattimore's harp patterns construct a glimmering path forward."

The band worked with the artist Ryan D. Anderson to create a striking visual accompaniment for the song. PopMatters exclusively premiered the video, and said "Anderson's rich, ethereal coloring makes his atmospheres pop-his cinematic shots providing a fitting backdrop to this dreamy, meditative song."

The collaboration came about after Coy discovered Anderson's work and reached out to him via Instagram. "We felt his style and sensibilities were a perfect match for our song, which is on the lush and atmospheric side," she says. "The piece he created is everything we hoped for: visually arresting, transportive, meditative, hypnotic. It's gorgeous. The different scenarios depicted are both quirky and alluring, almost lonesome. We could not have envisioned a better backdrop to this heavy emotional journey and physical connection we're attempting to convey in the song's lyrics."

Recorded primarily in New York at Rift Studios with Grammy-nominated engineer Tom Gardner, who also serves as producer, Three Generations of Leaving features lush instrumentation, catchy melodies, and sweeping musical arrangements that bring the songs' poignant lyrics to life. Pierre de Reeder of Rilo Kiley tracked the main vocals and some of the instrumentation at his Los Angeles studio, 64 Sound, where Lattimore contributed to this song. Also appearing on the album are longtime band members Charlie Rauh on guitar, Oskar Haggdahl on drums, John Gray on upright bass, and Shannon Soderlund on backing vocals, with guests Thad DeBrock on pedal steel and baritone guitar, Philip Kronengold on piano/organ, Burt Levine on banjo, Callie Galvez on cello, and Haruka Horii on violin.

Named for The Carter Family's song of the same name, Single Girl, Married Girl has been confused for a dating site on occasion for obvious reasons, with people seeking love connections on the band's Facebook page; something the band finds ironic, considering their own pursuit of an audience. As with many new bands, they struggled to gain notoriety with their debut album, Spark, released in 2017. Coy has evolved and come into her own as a songwriter on Three Generations of Leaving, as her bright and clear voice offers a beautiful juxtaposition on these tracks that tackle weighty themes.

Watch the new music video here: