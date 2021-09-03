VIDEO: Shawn Perry Releases 'Hardrock Hillbilly' Music Video

Shawn Perry released his new single "Hardrock Hillbilly" to all major platforms via TLG/INgrooves!

Shawn Perry is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor and entrepreneur known across the globe for his signature blend of big hooks, searing guitars, good times and raisin' hell.

Shawn Perry was in tens of millions of households around the world during his time on the MTV series MADE, and various appearances on VH1, NBC, FOX, several independent films.

Over his career, Shawn Perry and his various musician projects have shared the stage and lineup card with numerous music legends, including: Poison, Warrant, Guns-N-Roses, The Darkness, Slash, Creed, Korn, and Megadeth.

Shawn Perry will be releasing several singles throughout the rest of 2021 starting with the barn burner "Hardrock Hillbilly" before dropping the rest of the album at the end of the year.

Watch the new music video below: