VIDEO: Shamir Shares New 'Gay Agenda' Single & Video

Philadelphia-based indie rock multi-disciplinary artist Shamir has released a brand new industrial art-pop single "Gay Agenda" alongside a stunning new video directed by Jenny He. Watch the video and see where you can catch Shamir on tour below!

"'Gay Agenda' is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally. We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own," Shamir said in a statement.

With a new expansive sound in mind, Shamir went into the studio with producer Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger. Sounding as futuristic as it does nostalgic, the new song wraps heavily distorted barbs of guitars, synths, and drum machines in the angelic nuance of Shamir's unmistakable voice.

Shamir's critically acclaimed self-titled album was released in 2020 and his first book But I'm a Painter came out this summer. He also partnered with the AI design studio Urbancoolab to launch the Bipolar Butterfly clothing line which donates a portion of proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Shamir National Tour

^ = w/ Lucy Dacus

# = w/ Courtney Barnett

2021

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

10/20: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

2022

1/31: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

2/2: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

2/3: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

2/8: Boson, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #

2/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

2/11: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

2/12: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

Watch the "Gay Agenda" music video here: