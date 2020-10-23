VIDEO: Serra Release Gorgeous Music Video For 'Long Night'

Featuring a starkly stylized aesthetic to match the track's moody and ethereal vibes.

Ahead of unleashing their astonishing debut A Heaven of Hell to the world late next week, New York City-based indie-pop duo Serra has unveiled a new music video for their single and closing track off their upcoming EP, "Long Night." Featuring a starkly stylized aesthetic to match the track's moody and ethereal vibes, the video for "Long Night" echoes Serra's penchant for aural atmosphere in visual form as well.

Watch the music video below!

"The reality of any relationship is always subjective to each party involved, and ever-evolving, and we wanted to make something that felt like it was straddling that line at all times, and never completely clear," said Serra, while discussing their creative process for the "Long Night" video. "The freedom we gave each other allowed more in than it would have, had we been bound to a specific storyboard or script.It was more "let's try this, what about this, ooo see if this is cool."

A Heaven of Hell is set tor release on October 30th.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You