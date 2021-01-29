VIDEO: Scorpion Kings and Tresor Release Vibrant Dance-Rooted Video for Single 'Funu'

Ahead of their April 'Rumble In the Jungle' album release, a 14-track anthemic amapiano experience, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small) alongside Afro-pop pioneer TRESOR, have just released a vibrant music video for their recent December single 'Funu'. This comes ahead of their April album release titled 'Rumble In the Jungle', available for pre-add now via Platoon.

Watch below!

Directed by Kyle White and available to stream exclusively on Apple Music from today, "Funu" is an exuberant and colourful celebration of African dance and culture that follows a group of friends gathered in an ornate Johannesburg mansion. The juxtaposition of the mansion's colonial stylings with the cast's vibrant wardrobe and lively choreography, feeds off the uplifting, dance-rooted nature of "Funu".



With their first single off Rumble In The Jungle, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small cement their status as South Africa's premiere DJs by fully integrating amapiano into the mainstream and by doing so, further spearheading the culture.

Joined on the upcoming Rumble in the Jungle collaboration album by singer TRESOR, the Congolese-born singer's uplifting vocals elevate Maphorisa and De Small's compositions that blend amapiano and Afro-house to create a sound that is groove-inducing.