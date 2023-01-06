VIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' Video

Riding the high of his debut single last year that saw a viral response, explosive newcomer Schak continues his skyrocketing success into 2023 with the official music video for Soundcloud no.1 Moving All Around (Jumpin') ft. Kim English.

In a music video that doesn't feel too far from a bonkers dream Schak stars as the Pied Piper of the rave, riding a monster party-truck through his hometown of Newcastle. The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over. Schak shares his vision and meaning behind the video:

"This record really means a lot to me, not only because it's my debut release but also because I feel it properly represents the sound of the North East. All cast members are from the North East and that alone is something that feels really special. I'm so proud of where I'm from and the community that we've managed to build so it was important for me to try and portray that in this video."

The new music video only adds further fuel to the fire that Schak has ignited in recent months with Moving All Around (Jumpin') ft. Kim English. Schak's first ever single not only to hit no.1 on the Soundcloud Chart and Spotify Viral Top 50 but entered the Official UK Chart, scored the B List on BBC Radio 1 whilst amassing over 10M collective streams and counting.

From honing his craft 10 hours a day while on Universal Credit to seeing his hard work finally pay off, Schak has become swiftly in demand. From winning an MC competition at 16 to later landing his first ever DJ residency at Digital Nightclub in Newcastle, fast forward to 2023 and Schak has played TRICK's Liverpool show alongside Patrick Topping and Denis Sulta whilst continuing his own run of shows throughout December and at the start of this year where he's set to play Mint Warehouse, The Liquid Room, SWG3, Stealth, Joshua Brooks and many more to come.

With an unmatched energy and unique artistry, Schak's influences can be found in the dedicated Newcastle sound, dubbed Makina, that the new video's carefree nature represents. Often associated with "the sound of the working class in the North East", Makina is Newcastle's transcendent music subculture that is deep-rooted in Geordie pride.

An important background for Schak and thousands of others, the genre is influenced by the 90s LGBTQ+ Spanish club scene, whilst adopting donk, gabba, Scouse house, happy hardcore, and making it their own with throttling synths and fast-paced, honest MCing that has provided a cathartic outlet for young people.

More than just a genre, Makina is a deeply personal North-East treasure that inspires not only raves but birthdays, funerals and a sense of belonging within the community that Schak is proud to showcase beyond home soil.

No stranger to ludicrous displays, Schak has already built a loyal following with his viral Nanna Makina character, an elderly woman whose combined DJ and mobility scooter skills have fascinated globally, including Japanese media and featuring on BBC's Have I Got New For You.

Continuing his delightfully absurd stunts whilst keeping the roots of his hometown at the core of his work, Schak has captured attention with chaotic flash-mob style performances. Appearances include on commuter trains, a double-decker bus, the Metro, the Shields Ferry, inside a B&Q showroom kitchen, St James' Park football stadium, North Shields' Fish Quay sporting a Super Mario costume on his firework-launching mobility scooter and more recently a Christmas special dressed as Santa at Whitley Bay Ice Rink.

With no signs of slowing, Schak adds another layer to the rave bumping Moving All Around (Jumpin') with its official video release that features every dimension of Schak's persona and formidable creativity, setting a new bar for rising talent as a firm one to watch.

Schak ft. Kim English - Moving All Around (Jumpin') [Video] is out now via TRICK / Ministry Of Sound. Watch the new music video here: