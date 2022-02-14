VIDEO: Saweetie & H.E.R. Drop 'Closer' Music Video

"ICY GRL" Saweetie, debuts the next phase of her Icy Season with the release of her newest video, "Closer." The video features the acclaimed hip-hop artist as she travels across the globe and is accompanied by GRAMMY® award-winning singer, H.E.R. The international duo make their way to Paris, the Philippines, and Tokyo.

Straight from the Paris runways to Saweetie's luxurious bath scene in the City of Lights, the exclusive custom-made Diamond-adorned Ledger Nano X by Greg Yuna, makes its music video debut as Saweetie unveils it from its Fendi case.

The full version of Saweetie's "Closer" music video will be available on the available platforms. Special cut-downs of the video will be available on both Saweetie and Ledger's social media platforms.

Watch the new music video here: