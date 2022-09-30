VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Look for cameos by Gottmik and Violet Chachki from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and porn star Paddy O’Brian.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has unveiled the official video for their new single, "Unholy" ft. Kim Petras.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE, the clip follows a john who ducks out on his wife and sneaks off to his favorite sex club cabaret, where he soon finds his guilty pleasures revealed in a very public manner.

Leading a diverse and Queer cast, Sam Smith stars as the singing MC and Kim Petras as a dancer in a lustful extravaganza of costume, dance, and sexual power. Imagine the spectacle of Bob Fosse rubbing up against the unrestrained nihilism of A Clockwork Orange. Look for cameos by Gottmik and Violet Chachki from "RuPaul's Drag Race" and porn star Paddy O'Brian.

Since its release, "Unholy" has become a global smash. The lead single from Sam's hotly tipped fourth studio album, "Unholy" debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart- marking Sam's eighth song to top the tally.

"Unholy" also hit No. 1 worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. Within the first 24 hours of release, the track ranked among the Top 10 Spotify debuts of all time. "Unholy" is Petras' first #1 single at Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes and fueled the biggest streaming day of her career on Spotify, with over 10 million listens across her catalog. TikTok creations with "Unholy" are fast approaching 500,000.

The song is an ambitious departure for Sam, who describes it as their most audacious track yet. Crafted around a sultry Arabic scale, "Unholy" delivers a multi-voiced, menacing sound collage with instant club appeal, underpinned with a throbbing bass.

Watch the new music video here:

