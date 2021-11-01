VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Performs 'Skinny Dipping' on TONIGHT SHOW

Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to perform her recent single, "Skinny Dipping".

On the track, written by Sabrina Carpenter, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Sabrina depicts the play-by-play, "Hear the barista call an oat milk latte and your name and I look up from my phone and think there's no chance it's you, but it is," and answers a question about her sister, "Shannon's being Shannon." Between strings and horns, naked emotion drives the hook, "It'd be so nice, right? If we could take it all off and just exist and skinny dip in water under the bridge."

About the song, she commented, "One day we'll be older and see our past experiences with such fresh eyes that maybe the bad things won't feel so bad, and trust that life will lead us exactly where we're meant to be."

"Skinny Dipping" follows the runaway success of her recent single "Skin." The latter has gathered over 92.5 million Spotify streams and 22 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed it as "hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen." Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as "an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking 'damn, girl!'."

Everything sets the stage for Sabrina's full-length debut for Island Records, which is coming soon.

Recently starring in Mean Girls on Broadway, Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film, ranging from her central role on the smash Girl Meets World, to critically acclaimed independent fare such as The Hate U Give. Additionally, Sabrina is set to produce and star in Alice, a musical reimagining of "Alice In Wonderland" with Netflix. Alice will be the first project under Sabrina's newly minted banner At Last Productions.

Watch the performance here: