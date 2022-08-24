VIDEO: Rising Artist Ber Unveils 'Superspreader' Video

Rising artist Ber unveils the video for her latest single, "Superspreader," which premieres today. The new song comes as Ber gears up to release additional music this year.

Of the single and video, Ber recalls, "I'm so excited about the video for Superspreader- This song calls back to the loneliest time of my life, most of which was spent trying to distract myself from heartbreak after moving home to Minnesota. We aimed to capture the level of numbness and isolation I felt at the time of writing it, while also showing off the Minnesotan landscape that kept me company as I was starting over."

The latest release has already begun to receive praise; V Magazine proclaims, "With a soft and muted backing track, 'Superspreader' allows Ber to show off her sugary-sweet voice and vocal range, along with her stripped back, honest lyrics."

In addition, Ber is slated to tour with breakout singer/songwriter Sigrid this fall. The run of dates kicks off on September 25 at New York's Terminal 5 and includes performances at Los Angeles' The Novo, DC's Lincoln Theatre, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Chicago's Park West and more. The full tour routing can be found below.

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis.

Upon its release the lead single "Meant To Be" immediately went viral and has since amassed over 50 million streams globally. Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW this year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters.

Watch the new music video here:

BER TOUR DATES

September 25-New York, NY- Terminal 5*

September 28- Washington, DC-The Lincoln Theatre*

September 29-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts*

September 30-Boston, MA- House of Blues*

October 2-Toronto, ON-Rebel*

October 3-Detroit, MI-Majestic Theatre*

October 5-Chicago, IL-Park West*

October 6-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

October 8-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*

October 11-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*

October 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Novo*

October 13-San Diego, CA-Music Box*

*with Sigrid