VIDEO: Pop Sensation Jenny Kern Releases Alli Flom Directed Video

New York City's Jenny Kern is back with a new & ultra-catchy pop-sugar-coated single "Feel It Again." To accompany the track she has just released a beautifully fun new video, directed by Allison Flom.

"Feel It Again is essentially about the ups and downs of dealing with emotions especially when it comes to loving and being in love with another person," explains Jenny. "It's an emotional release. A funky ode to dancing your pain away. Simply put, I want this song to make people feel more alive and in tune with their body. The goal for this track and this upcoming EP was to really, truly play with rhythm. This song especially dives into that with the synth bass line, drum groove and rhythmic guitar. My focus was to step outside of the box. Not do the norm of what everyone expects of me. I wanted to show another side of my artistry. I want this song to be an anthem for those who are constantly overwhelmed with emotion.

Director Alli Flom (daughter of music industry legend & philanthropist Jason Flom) further elaborates on the video: "In this video I used colors and textures to elevate what I love about Jenny's music. It's a little 90s, a little contemporary, dreamy, relatable, introspective, brave...I wanted Jenny's fans to see all those sides of her in Feel It Again. Watching Jenny perform brings her words to life in a new way, so I knew I needed to have a performance in this video.

But I also used the chaos of the bathtub, the balloons, the pink phone off the hook, and the indoor trees to allude to the inside of an artist's mind, and how a bunch of elements have to get synthesized to create a cohesive product or performance, for an audience. We made this whole video in one week, in Brooklyn. I'm so grateful Jenny trusted me to direct this!"

Jenny performed around Montreal during University before moving to NYC in 2013 where she started as a Page at NBC. She then worked for acclaimed filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and went on to become a producer in the film and television industry. In 2018 Jenny decided to take a leap of faith and pursue full time her passion for music.

Drawing on her own experiences, her songs unfold through a confessional-style delivery revealing the strength that can only come through vulnerability. Jenny's debut EP, out now, is an intimate collection of songs from years of self-reflection on her personal experience with self-doubt, regret and the search for comfort in painful seasons.

Watch the new music vidoe here: