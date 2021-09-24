VIDEO: Peter Lake Releases Music Video 'Whistle'

NYC-based alternative, multi-media artist Peter Lake announces the upcoming release of his new song trilogy, entitled Red, out on October 8th.

Following the successful release of his Yellow EP, which garnered over 1 million Spotify streams and 97,000 YouTube views, Red consists of three songs by the artist about love. To introduce the EP release, Lake has released his music video, "Whistle," choreographed by Matthew Pasterisa (Kanye West, Azealia Banks) and filmed by Christopher Soto.

Known for staying behind the scenes, Lake recruited Bronx filmmaker Christopher Soto to bring

his vision for Red to life. Soto says, "the inspiration behind 'Whistle' was an idea that Peter had

in mind. He introduced me to a dope choreographer and he booked a handful of dancers."

That choreographer was Matthew Pasterisa (best known for his work on Kanye West's "Fade"

video and Azealia Banks' "Anna Wintour" video).

Shot pre-pandemic in Times Square in NYC, "Whistle" features young men and women of color dancing together amidst the crowded sidewalks and art sculptures. Soto explains, "We wanted 'Whistle' to be slightly different from the other two videos we had done together. So we came up with a dance visual where the choreography could represent some of the lyrics. The different ethnicities of the dancers also represent that anyone in the world can relate to it."

Peter Lake is a genre bending singer-songwriter who revels in anonymity. With a belief that people's perception of him should not influence his message and music, the New York City-based artist believes in increasing his range by combining elements of different genres, creating a melting pot of positive aspects from all musical styles to integrate into his work.

Watch the video here: