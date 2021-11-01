VIDEO: Pentatonix Release 'The Prayer' Official Music Video

Pentatonix have released a music video for their cover of "The Prayer", off of their recent album "Evergreen", streaming now.

The new album features 14 holiday tracks, including "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear".

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, "Happy Now" and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. "The Lucky Ones," the title track from their newest album, was released in January 2021.

Listen to the new album here: