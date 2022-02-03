VIDEO: Oliver Tree Drops New Single 'Freaks & Geeks'

Today, chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree unveils a new song entitled "Freaks & Geeks." Watch the new music video below.

The track hinges on sparse acoustic guitar punctuated by warm lo-fi production from Oliver Tree, Whethan, and Casey Mattson. Right out of the gate, he declares, "I'm a weirdo, I'm a freak, no matter who I try to be...I change my life. I change my ways. I always wanted better days." His vulnerable vocals resound on the chantable refrain as he ultimately serves up an empowering anthem for outcasts everywhere.

As Oliver traverses through neighborhoods adorned in an emo cowboy outfit and accompanied by a furry friend, he gives new meaning to being an outlaw in his "Freaks and Geeks" music video - a western ode to misfit-ism.

"Freaks & Geeks" arrives on the heels of his latest single "Cowboys Don't Cry." He delivered the track's debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! So far, the music video has racked up over 12 million YouTube views, while song has garnered 10 million streams and counting. He also appeared on Apple Music 1's ALT CTRL radio where he discussed the single and what's in store for 2022.

The singles pave the way for the arrival of his recently announced new album, Cowboy Tears (Atlantic Records), out on February 18th (Atlantic Records). It's available for pre-order and pre-save here.

Watch the new music video here: