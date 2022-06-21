VIDEO: Old Crow Medicine Show Share New Video For 'Used To Be A Mountain'

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has shared the music video for "Used To Be A Mountain" off their critically acclaimed new album Paint This Town (ATO Records). A galvanizing meditation on environmental catastrophe, the video shines a light on the impact of mining in the Appalachian region.

Along with the video, the band has announced their partnership with Cumberland River Compact, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing water resources through education and cooperation. The partnership serves to bring awareness to the effects of climate change, connecting fans with ways to get involved in the local climate movement through local action. Cumberland River Compact will be present to share more information at the band's upcoming June 25 performance at The Caverns Amphitheater in Grundy County, TN.

"I've been playing Appalachian music in Appalachia since I was a kid. West Virginia, Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, and East Tennessee are the places I love to play most. When you saw a fiddle in these settings it always feels like a homecoming. But time has dealt a hard hand to the region that gave birth to country music, and 'Used To Be a Mountain' is a song that wrestles with the issues facing Appalachia today," explains Ketch Secor.

"I think that the Intrepid spirit of the mountaineers of the coal fields of the Southern Highlands and Appalachia are some of the hardest and most important for bearers of the American dream. I think that when you take away the natural beauty and destroy the ecology of places, you don't have a whole lot left to rebuild with. I know there's a lot of folks that are hurting right now in the communities of the coal fields. This song is there to both reflect that hurt and to ask the question, can we do something better for these folks? Can we do something better for these mountains, these hills, the flora and fauna, for anybody who wants to breathe clean air and drink clean water in Appalachia?"

Earlier this spring, Old Crow Medicine Show released their seventh studio album Paint This Town, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart, earning the band's ninth career #1 and passing Steep Canyon Rangers for the most in the chart's history. The album has garnered widespread acclaim from press including Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Bandcamp, Garden & Gun and more, with many calling it their best to date.

The group was recently featured on NPR's World Cafe, guitarist Mike Harris gave a behind-the-scenes look at his gear for Premier Guitar's Rig Rundown, and drummer Jerry Pentecost discussed the importance of honoring DeFord Bailey for WNXP's Free Samples. Old Crow Medicine Show was also just announced to appear in the anticipated second season of CMT Campfire Sessions, airing on August 5.

Old Crow Medicine Show 2022 Tour Dates

June 23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

June 24 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

June 25 - Grundy Co, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

July 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins

July 2 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

July 8 - Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 9 - Pasadena, CA @ Palomino Festival

July 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

July 12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 13 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 15 - Grass Valley, CA @ California WorldFest 2022

July 16 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival

July 17 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

July 20 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

July 22 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

July 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

July 24 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 30 - Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

August 5 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

August 13 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

August 26 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooke Amphitheatre

August 27 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 28 - Jay, VT @ Stateside Amphitheater

September 4 - Villa Grove, CO @ Seven Peaks Festival

September 9 - Richmond, VA @ Maymont

September 10 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

September 23 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

September 30 - St. Cloud, MN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

October 1 - Minot, ND @ Norsk Hostfest

October 9 - Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

November 12 - Highlands, NC @ Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park