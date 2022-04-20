VIDEO: Nicotine Dolls Share 'Till We Both Say' Music Video

Today, Nicotine Dolls share the music video for their brand new single entitled "Till We Both Say."

On the video, the band wrote:

"Our visual work is usually known to follow more of a narrative than a feeling and with this I wanted to do something else. Create and ride the vibe of those first few weeks of dating someone, that obsessive need to just love someone. It's that feeling that never lasts but it is a central life moment whenever it happens.

Then put that up and over the soundtrack in our mind which is the band playing in that white space that then has all the memories projected into it. You watch the moments happen and then get to see the internal romancing of those moments. It's a video that makes me want to find and feel and appreciate those things and I think that should always be the goal with these kinds of songs."

The NYC based band was formed in 2017 after lead vocalist Sam Cieri and lead guitarist John Hays decided to form a band after meeting on tour. Bassist John Merritt and drummer Abel Tabares joined quickly after.

The band has spent the past 4 years recording and releasing music (produced by Eric Sanderson) as well as producing their own videos. DIY touring and hometown NYC shows are always left shaking from the bands emotional raw and energetic performances. Balancing genre fluidity between Alt-Rock, Pop, and some bits between, the band's music is always rooted in honesty and the simple complexities of being a person.

Watch the new music video here: