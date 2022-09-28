VIDEO: Nicolle Galyon Debuts 'boy.' Music Video

The official music video for award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon's new song, "boy.," is out now. Released today in celebration of National Sons Day, the video was directed by Claire Schaper and filmed in Galyon's hometown of Sterling, Kansas.

Written by Galyon and Jon Nite and featuring background vocals from Galyon's husband, Rodney Clawson, "boy." is from Galyon's long-awaited debut album, firstborn, which was recently released on her own label, Songs & Daughtersvia CmdShft.

A striking personal statement, firstborn tells Galyon's life story in song form. From her humble beginnings that lead her towards a life of overachieving, to grappling with knowing only half of her family tree, to the constant juggle between motherhood and career and everything in between. The project is a musical memoir and fully realized artistic declaration from one of Nashville's most successful and beloved songwriters.

In celebration of the record, Galyon recently made her television debut on NBC's "TODAY Show" as well as her Grand Ole Opry debut as an artist. She was also recently selected as SiriusXM The Highway's latest "Highway Find" artist and featured as the cover honoree of Nashville Lifestyle's annual "Women in Business" issue.

Watch the new music video here: