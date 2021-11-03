VIDEO: Near Tears Share New Music Video for 'Get With the Program'

Southern California based artist Justine Dorsey, AKA Near Tears, has shared a new video today for the title track from her debut EP Get with the Program. Fans can check out the video below!

On the new release Near Tears shares, "'Get with the Program' is a song inspired by a couple conversations I had with my friend Will and my mom, who are from different generations than me - Will is a child of the 90s, my mom is a child of the 60s and 70s. We've talked a lot about what their priorities and concerns were as young people, where they dovetail and diverge from mine. In the video I wanted to pay homage to everything they grew up with - the Beatles' 1969 rooftop concert for my mom, Kurt Cobain and MTV for Will. And of course, ads and ads and ads, the white noise that spans all three of our eras and has one goal: to sell you s. I made this video with my brilliant friend Geffen Shichor. We shot it all in one day, all in my apartment. I'm really proud of it and Ihope it makes you feel a little warmer on this cold planet."

On her debut EP Get with the Program Dorsey explains, "This is a really nostalgic-sounding EP about modern anxieties. And the title track is probably one of the most depressing songs I've written - I mean, in it I legitimately say I don't wanna grow old in this world anymore! But at the end of the day I am choosing to grow old in this world (as much as it's within my control to do, anyway) and in the meantime I'm using music to deal with the stickier feelings that arise from making that choice."

Ahead of the release, Near Tears shared singles "Head Gonna Hurt" and "Love Under Surveillance," both finding Dorsey dripping with raw glamour and reminiscent of rock icon Debbie Harry.The singles touch on themes of the anxieties of modern love that permeate through the collection of songs i.e., falling in love through the internet or the inevitable heartbreak hangover.

Near Tears is the stage name of Whittier, CA native Justine Dorsey. It is an apt descriptor of her general state. Not quite from Orange County or Los Angeles, not quite Gen Z or millennial, not quite a loner but not quite part of any scene, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter is learning how to be a little in between everything on her debut EP, Get with the Program.

Produced by Blake Sennett (of Rilo Kiley), the EP covers such ground as Big Brother third-wheeling in an online courtship, heartbreak hangovers, the death of the sellout, and the romance of saying goodbye. Dorsey belts, whispers, yelps, and croons in equal measure. "This is my suburban California girl's ode to CBGB," says Dorsey. "I grew up in a really manicured place, learning how to be wild. Even if it was just from staying in, watching hours of sty footage of my favorite bandson YouTube."

Wild is what most would call the typical Near Tears stage show. Dorsey and her band (including Kassie White on bass and Elyssa Hayrapet on guitar) don't let up onstage until they're practically sweating glitter. "I want to bring sexiness back to rock music. Onstage I wanna get hot, and I wanna turn us both on."

Watch the new music video here: