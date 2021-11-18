VIDEO: Neal Francis Shares 'Problems' Music Video

Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared his new video for the song "Problems," the latest single from his new album, In Plain Sight (ATO).

In Plain Sight is Francis' second album and it was mixed by GRAMMYÂ® Award winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, MGMT). The hilarious and raucous clip, directed by Alec Basse and Max Moore, finds Francis singing on a microphone dropped down from the ceiling in a doctor's office waiting room. As the walls close in on the disparate cast of characters, the dance party ensues.

Besides "Problems," In Plain Sight also includes the recently released singles, "Prometheus," "Alameda Apartments," and "Can't Stop The Rain," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. "Prometheus" is joined by an official visualizer, while "Alameda Apartments" arrived last month alongside an official companion video - filmed on VHS in the church where Francis lived, wrote, and recorded In Plain Sight - streaming now via YouTube; a stirring live performance of the track - filmed at SHIRK Studios in Chicago, IL with backing from Francis's crack touring band - is also streaming now via YouTube.

In Plain Sight was first heralded this summer with the lead single, "Can't Stop The Rain," featuring GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning guitarist Derek Trucks and hailed in its world premiere on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic as "an invigorating heatwave banger... hits with an unapologetically joyful, electric feel that makes for just the jolt to the system we needed." The track - which quickly ascended to #1 Most Added at Triple-A and Non-Commercial Radio outlets nationwide - is joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube; an electrifying live version, filmed at Chicago's SHIRK Studios and showcasing Francis and his band's infectious on-stage energy, can be viewed now as well.

Francis continues to celebrate In Plain Sight with a truly epic North American tour highlighted by headline dates (including an exclusive Album Release Party, set for November 5 at Rosa's Lounge in Chicago), shows supporting My Morning Jacket, and more festival appearances including Wilco's sold-out Sky Blue Sky, a curated concert vacation set for January 17-21, 2022 at Mexico's Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. From there, Francis will cross the Atlantic for a much anticipated European/UK tour, making stops in London, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Belgium in early 2022.

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER 2021

18 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

19 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

DECEMBER 2021

3 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

4 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy

8 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

9 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

10 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

11 - Tyler, TX - Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue

12 - Dallas TX - The Kessler Theater

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **

31 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

JANUARY 2022

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

8 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

9 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

13 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

17-21 - Wilco's Sky Blue Sky - Puerto Aventuras, MX â€ (SOLD OUT)

22 - Glasgow, UK - Celtic Connections

23 - London, UK - O2 Academy2 Islington

25 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

26 - Groningen, NL - Vera

27 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

28 - Hengelo, NL - Metropool

29 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

30 - Rotterdam, NL - Bird

31 - Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop Bar

FEBRUARY 2022

1 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

2 - Hamburg, DE - HÃ¤kken

4 - Paris, FR - New Morning

5 - Beauvais, FR - L'Ouvre Boite

6 - Leffinge, BE - De Zwerver

16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - World CafÃ© Live

19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club CafÃ©

22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

23 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

24 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

25 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

JULY 2022

27 - 31 - Floyd, VA - Floyd Fest

AUGUST 2022

26-28 - Tisbury, MA - Beach Road Weekend â€

* In Plain Sight Album Release Party

** w/My Morning Jacket

â€ Festival Appearance

Watch the new music video here: