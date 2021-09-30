VIDEO: Natalie Weiss Releases 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' Music Video

Natalie Weiss has dropped the music video for her cover of Demi Lovato's "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore". Watch the new video below!

Natalie Weiss most recently appeared in the off-Broadway production of Emojiland. Natalie has gained an international following from her performance and coaching videos as well as her web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs".

Broadway credits include: Everyday Rapture (u/s Menonettes). National Tours: Les Miserables (swing), Wicked (ensemble-u/s Elphaba). Regional: Ghost (Molly), Chess (Florence), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). She can be heard on the recordings of The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, The Incredibles 2, and various new musical theatre composers' albums. American Idol Season 4. BFA Penn State.

Watch the music video here: