VIDEO: Morgan Wade Channels Bonnie & Clyde in New 'Run' Music Video

Morgan Wade has today released Reckless (Deluxe Edition), the expanded edition of her critically acclaimed debut album featuring six brand new tracks. One of these is 'Run' and marking the release Morgan has revealed the stunning video for the new track, available to watch below!

The 'Run' video finds the fiery live performer trying on personas and channelling gangster Bonnie Parker - who found infamy with her partner in crime Clyde Barrows - for a behind-the-scenes take on a film being made of the star-crossed lovers. Eventually gunned down in Sailes, Bieville Parish, Louisiana almost 90 years ago, Parker's unrepentant spirit is reflected in the songwriting of Morgan Wade, the young woman from Floyd, Virginia.

"To do this literally would've been awful," says Wade. "I didn't love the high heels, but the idea of pink hair and wearing some of those great clothes while playing one of the most bad ass women in American history? That was freaking awesome. If there's anybody who was sick of being bored - and that scene's in there - just ready to take off, it was Bonnie. So, why not blow up what the song is with one of the greatest love stories that was started out on the run."

Reckless (Deluxe Edition) expands the conversation begun with Reckless, Rolling Stone 's No. 1 Americana and Country Album of 2021. Including the white-knuckled, hold-on-for-dear-life single 'The Night', a sweeping fan-demanded cover of Elvis Presley's 'Suspicious Minds', performed all fall on tour incorporating AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long', and three more songs that take on the ZFG truth-telling about being young, trapped, high and seeking a reason to believe.

"We didn't want to overwhelm people," Wade explains of Reckless' original 10-song incarnation. "We knew it was heavy, entirely real and not like the records most people were putting out. But as we took the music to the people, I was amazed how many people were singing 'The Night' back as loud as 'Wilder Days,' and I realized we hadn't quite told the whole story. So, this is the rest of it, and little bit more... Think of it like breadcrumbs as a trail to where we're heading."

Torn from the life of a young woman unafraid to push life to the brink, Reckless was consumed in unquenchable desire, thwarted love, bottoming out, not caring and putting oneself into the world to figure it out. As The New York Times raved, "Wade has a terrific, acid-drenched voice" and HITS marvelled, "a voice that's both little-girl sweet and she-pirate swaggering," there was no doubting the truth - or the tough vulnerability - of her delivery.

Reckless has now been selected as Album Of The Week by Radio 2 and the single 'Wilder Days' has been enjoying A-List playlist rotation for over a month proving the sheer hunger for the Virginia singer in the UK. Great critical acclaim has come in Britain from The I, Uncut, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Clash Magazine, The Independent and more.

Morgan Wade will be visiting the UK in March, for the first time since the release of Reckless. She will be performing on the main stage of C2C festival as part of their Introducing Nashville series, which see artists taking the stage together in an acoustic line-up to share the stories behind their songs.

Watch the new music video here: