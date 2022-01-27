VIDEO: Ministry Unleashes New DIY Video For Single 'Believe Me'

Just weeks after Ministry's latest album Moral Hygiene was added to many "best of 2021" year-end lists, including Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound, Punk News and XS Rock (where it was ranked the #1 album of the year), Al Jourgensen and co. are sharing the latest taste of the record with the new track "Believe Me" alongside a warped psychedelic video that will have viewers questioning just what to think or feel (a clear nod to the times we are living in now).

The video was a departure from the two previously released professional videos from the album and became a total DIY effort, with each of the band members (also including drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D'Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel) gearing up for the upcoming tour at home and purchasing an inexpensive green screen to contribute their parts to the performance footage that was then melded together. Ministry hopes to encourage other artists to do the same during these difficult times when budgets are tight and still have fun with the creative process.

Moral Hygiene is Ministry's 15th studio album and features some of the project's strongest and most inspired material to date. It features the creative masterwork of founder and creator Al Jourgensen who spent the pandemic pause ruminating on the new world we as a society have found ourselves in - while pondering just what we are going to do about it.

The 10 tracks are a follow-up to 2018's lauded AmeriKKKant and put forth Jourgensen's societal manifesto and plea for civilization to get back to a set of standards that lives up to and embraces our humanity.

Previous singles have included "Alert Level" (sounding the alarm on the state society is in), "Good Trouble" (a rallying cry to fight for human rights in homage to Civil Rights leader John Lewis), "Disinformation" (the dangers of consuming mass media without critical thinking) and "Search And Destroy" (the unique take on The Stooges classic). The latter features guitar virtuoso Billy Morrison (Billy Idol/Royal Machines) who is also heavily featured on a number of songs on the album. The record also includes a collaboration with Jello Biafra (Jourgensen's cohort in side project LARD) on "Sabotage Is Sex."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 2022

2 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

4 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5 Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre

6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

8 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

13 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

16 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

19 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

20 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

22 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

24 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore*

26 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

27 Austin, TX @ Emo's

28 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

31 Chicago, IL @ Riviera



April 2022

1 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

2 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

3 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

5 St Paul, MN @ Palace

6 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

7 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

9 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo



*Indicates a date The Melvins are not performing