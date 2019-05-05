VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance at Beale Street Music Festival

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance yesterday, May 4, at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

She performed the hit song "Walking in Memphis" alongside Marc Cohn.

Cyrus then performed "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "We Can't Stop," and "Party in the USA."

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis today (May 4), collaborating with Marc Cohn on a performance of his 1991 hit, "Walking in Memphis."

The performance at the festival was in partnership with Facebook as part of their new "More Together" campaign.

Fans captured the moment on social media, check out clips below!

Miley rehearsing Walking in Memphis with Marc Cohn for the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee today! She performs at 6:30pm central time tonight! Facebook will be live streaming her performance! pic.twitter.com/kpJNToAwef - Jozzy (@MileyNYCyrus) May 4, 2019





