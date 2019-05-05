VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance at Beale Street Music Festival

May. 5, 2019  

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance yesterday, May 4, at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

She performed the hit song "Walking in Memphis" alongside Marc Cohn.

Cyrus then performed "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "We Can't Stop," and "Party in the USA."

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis today (May 4), collaborating with Marc Cohn on a performance of his 1991 hit, "Walking in Memphis."

The performance at the festival was in partnership with Facebook as part of their new "More Together" campaign.

Fans captured the moment on social media, check out clips below!



Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance at Beale Street Music Festival
  • Jimmy Wayne Honored By National Council For Adoption
  • Hear Indonesian Entertainer Danto's Infectious New Song 'Peaches'
  • Citizens New Album FEAR Out Now
  • Sabina Ddumba Releases BLOW MY MIND Feat. Mr Eazi
  • Guitarist Craig Sharmat Releases Gypsy-Jazz Inspired Album 'Nouveau' To Smooth Jazz Audiences

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup