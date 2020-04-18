VIDEO: Madonna Joins the ALL IN CHALLENGE; Auctions Jacket

The ALL IN CHALLENGE has brought together artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for the millions of people in need.

Today, Madonna joined in, auctioning off a jacket worn on her recent Madame X tour as well as a personal serenade of "Happy Birthday" on the winner's birthday. She challenged Ariana Grande.

Since launching on April 14th, the ALL IN CHALLENGE has raised more than $8.4 million and 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, as well as, America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. America's Food Fund was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs on April 1st, to help ensure all people - children who rely on school lunch, individuals who are finding themselves jobless and the elderly - have access to food during this uncertain time.

A few noteworthy items and participants include:

Leonardo DiCaprio + Robert De Niro - star in a Martin Scorsese Movie Challenged Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey

Ellen DeGeneres - co-host "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for a day Challenged Justin Timberlake, Laura Dern

Justin Timberlake - play golf and have dinner with Justin and the legendary Mr. Bill Murray at Pebble Beach Challenged Jimmy Fallon and Tiger Woods

Matthew McConaughey - attend a University of Texas football game with Matthew in his box, and be treated to an unforgettable UT tailgate experience Challenged Jimmy Kimmel, Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill - direct a movie with Jonah for the day Challenged Channing Tatum and Oprah Winfrey

Jimmy Kimmel - sit in with the band of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Challenged Justin Theroux, Lionel Richie

Justin Bieber - fly to someone's home for a personal rendition of "One Less Lonely Girl" Challenged Kanye West, Chris Brown, Chris Pratt

Jamie Foxx - walk-on opportunity on the set of his new Netflix show with his daughter, Corinne Foxx. Challenged Lebron James



The ALL IN Challenge, which launched on April 14, will have new items updated daily to www.allinchallenge.com as we all strive to reach our goal of tens of millions of dollars.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You